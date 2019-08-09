3 transported after crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One victim had to be extricated before they were transported to the hospital along with two other victims following a crash in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash along Northwest 12th Avenue and 46th Street just before 1 p.m., Friday.

One of the victims involved in the crash was extricated from their vehicle and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition, Fire Rescue said.

The other car involved in the crash had two people inside, who were both transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

