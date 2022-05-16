MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a concrete wall in Miramar.

The crash happened on Southwest 86th Avenue and Pembroke Road, at around 5:30 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where the car could be seen in the median after crashing into a wall. The driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up in the middle of the road.

A large hole could be seen in the wall.

The driver’s side of the car was completely smashed in.

Three people were inside the car at the time of the crash and they were transported to a local hospital.

One of the occupants has been listed as critical.

This incident has led to closures on Pembroke Road from 86th Avenue all the way up to Douglas Road.

Officials are still investigating what led to the crash.

