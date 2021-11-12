MIAMI (WSVN) - Two pick-up truck crashed into a Publix trailer in Miami.

The crash took place along Douglas Road, early Friday morning.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, three people were taken to the hospital.

Douglas Road has been shut down between Northwest Seventh Street and the Dolphin Expressway.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the roadway has cleared.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

