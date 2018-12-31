3 tied to cellphone snatching apprehended in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has taken three people into custody after they fled a vehicle deputies had pulled over in connection with a cell phone robbery in Pompano Beach.

Video shows BSO deputies tailing a black SUV Monday morning. The SUV could be seen turning into a neighborhood before the four occupants inside bailed out.

At some point, the SUV crashed into another black car.

Deputies had responded to an address where someone had snatched a man’s cell phone and fled in a black Toyota SUV.

Deputies spotted the vehicle, and four people fled from it somewhere along the 2700 block of Northwest Seventh Street.

Three subjects were eventually apprehended, and the victim’s phone was found inside the vehicle.

Two people they arrested already had active warrants.

According to officials there was no chase as was previously reported. However, residents said they saw the SUV traveling at a high rate of speed.

“I was on the porch when I seen it coming,” said a resident who lives nearby. “They came down, and like I said, it was on two wheels when they turned the corner, and they bailed out the car right here and jumped out. Three went that way, and the other went on the right hand side.”

The SUV has since been towed away from the scene.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the fourth individual, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

