PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured three crooks stealing from a Pembroke Park cellphone store’s safe and taking thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

The burglary happened at a Boost Mobile store along Hallandale Beach Boulevard at around 5 a.m., Sunday, according to the store owner.

The video showed a man wearing a gray shirt walking into the store first before two other men walk in around 30 seconds later.

The man in the gray shirt then disables the alarm by entering the security code while the others began to steal.

Later on, the man wearing the gray shirt could be seen in a back room entering the safe’s code.

Once the safe is open, all three men stuffed items from inside of the safe into a bag, along with whatever else they spotted nearby.

The store owner said he knows who is responsible for the burglary and has filed a police report.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

