MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Three teens charged in the murder of 18-year-old high school student Dwight Grant will be charged as adults.

The Broward State Attorney plans to file formal charges against 17-year-old Andre Clements, 17-year-old Christie Parisienne and 16-year-old Jaslyn Smith in the coming weeks.

“If this case were to be handled as a juvenile matter, the maximum term of residential treatment would be 36 months prior to release,” the state attorney’s office said in a statement. “A juvenile charge would mean that the person would be released after three years in the system and could only be kept under supervision in the community until age 21.”

Grant’s body was found last week at his apartment complex in Miramar.

Investigators said the three teens planned the murder, lured Grant out of his apartment before ambushing him and beating him for 31 minutes.

Detectives said Clements then stabbed Grant in the neck before stabbing him in the chest with a sword.

