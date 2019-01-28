3 teens in custody after NW Miami-Dade police-involved shooting; 1 hospitalized

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers have apprehended three teenage boys after a police-involved shooting in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood that sent one of these subjects to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 76th Street and 20th Avenue, Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, two Miami-Dade Police officers found the three males, two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old, leaving the area at around 2 p.m.

Officers apprehended one subject right away, then chased after the other two. They were able to catch another subject shortly after.

Investigators said the third subject had a gun on him, and that’s when shots were fired, striking the teen.

However, area residents disputed officials’ account of the incident, saying the officers were the instigators and the first to discharge their weapons.

“They chased that man around the corner … they tried to catch him, you know, and they tried to put their things on him,” said a witness, “so when he got around the corner, [the officer] put his gun out like he was in [‘Grand Theft Auto’] or something, and he started shooting.”

Paramedics transported the injured teen to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police recovered two firearms that had been reported stolen at the scene.

Per protocol, the two officers involved have been reassigned to administrative duty. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

