3 teens arrested for stealing disabled man’s van from Miami Gardens church

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested three teenagers accused of stealing a van from a church parking lot.

Miami Gardens Police said surveillance video captured the 15-year-olds, who they arrested Thursday, taking off with a handicap accessible van at Holy Family Episcopal Church near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 187th Street, Sunday.

The 2000 Toyota Sienna belonged to 65-year-old Kenneth Roberts, who has limited use of his legs.

On Wednesday, officers recovered the vehicle and returned it to him.

