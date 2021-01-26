3 taken to hospital following drive-by shooting in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people had to be taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in North Miami.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area of Northeast Sixth Avenue and 132nd Street at around 7 p.m., Tuesday.

“This is a unique case. There were numerous shots,” North Miami Police Commander Kessler Brooks said. “I’d be making stuff up if I told you how many. However, there were many shots exchanged. Some of them went into that house that you saw earlier and others went into vehicles, but we’re still counting the amount of rounds that were exchanged.”

According to fire rescue, two adult patients have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition. A third person made it to North Shore Medical Center but had to be moved to Aventura Hospital.

Police believe the shooting was a drive-by. Neighbors who declined to an on-camera interview said they heard three straight minutes of gunfire.

A car caught in the crossfire slammed into another home, leading to a complicated crime scene, but authorities said they are working on the investigation.

“At this point, our detectives are out here,” Brooks said. “We think it’s done for the night. It may be isolated. The important thing for the community to know is that we’re out here, neighboring agencies are out here assisting on this effort to make sure we’re all safe. We think that everyone involved is either at the hospital or being questioned by our detectives.”

A nearby house and several vehicles, including a crashed sedan, were found with bullet holes, 7News cameras captured.

Police do not believe any innocent people were struck by gunfire.

The ages of the people involved in the shooting are not yet known.

