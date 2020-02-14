3 taken to hospital after boat partially sinks near Key Biscayne

NEAR KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WSVN) – Three people had to be taken to the hospital after a boat partially sunk near Key Biscayne.

The vessel began taking on water a few miles off the Crandon Beach Marina, Friday.

Aerial footage showed crews towing the partially submerged vessel, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews placing an injured man onto a stretcher.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the vessel to take on water.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.