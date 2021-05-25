3 taken to hospital after 2 separate shootings in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - A total of three people had to be taken to the hospital following two separate shootings in Northwest Miami-Dade, and police said in both of the shootings, they are still looking for those responsible.

Two cars were shot up in two separate shootings on Tuesday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a ride-share driver was driving with two passengers when another car pulled up near Northwest Eighth Avenue and 104th Street. Someone inside of the other car then opened fire.

Police said one of the passengers fired back at the shooter’s vehicle. In the ensuing gunfight, the ride-share driver and one of the passengers were shot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel transported the driver, who abandoned his car in an attempt to escape the chaos, to a local hospital.

The driver’s Honda Pilot SUV was left peppered with bullet holes.

Police said the passenger who was not hurt hopped into the driver’s seat and drove the injured passenger to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Detectives were captured on video examining the bullet-riddled SUV before it was towed away.

Investigators are also looking into another unrelated shooting.

Sometime before noon Tuesday, a blue Nissan cut off a white Mercedes-Benz in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue near 78th Street.

Police said a person in the Nissan began shooting at the Mercedes-Benz.

Police have described the shooting as a road rage incident.

Detectives said the driver of the Mercedes-Benz suffered injuries to his leg and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

If you have any information on these shootings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

