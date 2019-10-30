3 taken for questioning after police pull over stolen 18-wheeler in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken three people in for questioning after a stolen 18-wheeler was pulled over in Pembroke Pines.

The vehicle and a Dodge Caravan minivan were pulled over along U.S. 27 just south of Sheridan Street, Tuesday night.

According to Miami-Dade Police detectives, the semi-truck was stolen from Hialeah, and detectives with the Economic Crimes Bureau spotted the vehicle somewhere in Miami-Dade at around 6:40 p.m.

Authorities then crossed county lines and stopped the truck near a Pembroke Pines gas station.

7News cameras captured investigators surrounding the vehicle and opening the rear doors of the 18-wheeler. Inside the vehicle were boxes packed to the top of its container.

Detectives said the truck contained goods, but officers have not said what exactly was inside the boxes.

One of the men taken in for questioning said he had no idea why investigators were taking him in. He said he is a driver and did not steal anything.

Crews towed the truck and the minivan from the scene after 10 p.m.

More information on the incident is expected to be released on Wednesday.

