FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three young swimmers were rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning.

All three were pulled from the water, at around 7 p.m., Monday, but one who was transported is said to be in critical condition.

Officials believe the swimmers got caught in a rip current near the 800 Block of South Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Police, Fire Rescue Personnel and life guards all worked together to get them back to shore.

