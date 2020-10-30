3 subjects in custody after chase through Broward County

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been taken into custody after a chase ended in Cooper City.

Lauderhill Police and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies could be seen pursuing a white Nissan SUV near Sheridan Street and Palm Avenue just before 3 p.m., Friday.

The SUV crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Hiatus Road and Sheridan Street and continued to lead authorities on a chase.

The chase ultimately came to an end in Cooper City when the three subjects bailed out of the car. However, law enforcement took all three subjects into custody near Southwest 55th Street and Flamingo Road after using K-9 units.

According to investigators, the pursuit began after an armed robbery in Boca Raton.

Two of the subjects were transported to a nearby hospital, but it remains unclear why they were taken there.

