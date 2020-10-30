3 subjects in custody after chase in Broward County

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been taken into custody after a chase ended in Cooper City.

Lauderhill Police and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies could be seen pursuing a white SUV near Sheridan Street and Palm Avenue just before 3 p.m., Friday.

The SUV crashed into another vehicle at an intersection and continued to lead authorities on a chase.

The chase ultimately came to an end in Cooper City when the three subjects bailed out of the car. However, law enforcement was able to take all three subjects into custody near Southwest 51st Street and Flamingo Road.

It remains unclear why officers began pursuing the vehicle.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

