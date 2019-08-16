3 stranded kayakers rescued near Haulover Cut

BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of three kayakers who found themselves stranded off the coast of Bal Harbour.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Ocean Rescue units responded to a call of kayakers in distress near Haulover Cut, just before 3 p.m., Friday.

Officials said the victims had been carried by the current and stranded by rocks near the outlet.

The crew of Fire Boat 21 transferred the kayakers to safety one by one, first to personal watercraft and then to the rescuers’ vessel.

Crews also retrieved the kayaks and took them to Bill Bird Marina at Haulover Park.

