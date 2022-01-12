MIAMI (WSVN) - The State Attorney’s Office has formally charged three South Florida officers.

According to the Miami Herald, one of the officers is Opa-Locka Police Capt. Sergio Perez.

The publication said Perez is being charged with shooting another Opa-Locka Police officer with a Taser.

The Miami Herald also reported two other officers are facing charges related to the use of excessive force during arrests.

One of those two officers is also facing a charge of felony misconduct for lying on an arrest report.

A media conference about the arrest of the officers is set to take place at 2:30 p.m. at The State Attorney’s Office.

