SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took three people to the hospital after they were injured in separate drive-by shootings in Northwest Miami-Dade and Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the first shooting at 22250 S.W. 117th Ave., at around 11 a.m., Saturday.

The second shooting happened in the same area, at Southwest 214th Street and 117th Avenue.

Police are searching for black Toyota four-door vehicle in connection to these shootings but have not provided details about the victims.

Hours later, just after 4:15 p.m., police responded to the scene of a third shooting at Northwest 68th Street and 20th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Officials said the victim in that incident sustained traumatic injuries and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators have not specified whether they have made any arrests.

If you have any information on any of these shootings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

