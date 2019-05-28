3 shipping trailers catch fire in Medley

MEDLEY, FLA (WSVN) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire that engulfed three shipping trailers in Medley.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of 113th Avenue and South River Drive just after 12:30 p.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where heavy smoke could be seen coming from the charred containers.

Officials said there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

