3 schools on lockdown as police investigate incident in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three schools have been placed on lockdown while police investigate an incident in Coral Springs.

The Coral Springs Police tweeted just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday that they are working an active scene.

#BreakingNews Avoid the area of 40th St & Riverside and Sample Rd. & Riverside. Police are working an active scene. All school nearby on lock down as a precaution (Hunt ES, Forest Hills ES and Coral Springs High). Do not call 911 or the non-emergency #, again, active scene. pic.twitter.com/M1CIz57owL — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) May 7, 2019

Hunt Elementary School, Forest Hills Elementary School and Coral Springs Senior High School have been placed on a precautionary lockdown.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as police investigate.

