3 schools in Tamarac, Sunrise on lockdown due to possibly-armed suspect

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Schools in Tamarac and Sunrise have been locked down while deputies search for a possibly armed suspect in the area.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Millennium Middle School is currently on lockdown. Sunrise Police tweeted that schools in the area of Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 94th Avenue are also on lockdown.

Sunrise Schools in the area of Commercial Blvd and NW 94th Ave are on lockdown due to police activity in the area. #SunrisePolice — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) March 15, 2018

Challenger Elementary and Westpine Middle School have also been placed on lockdown.

Deputies said the suspect spotted in or near the school may be armed.

