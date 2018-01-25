3 schools in Lauderdale Lakes evacuated due to bomb threat

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Three schools in Lauderdale Lakes have been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Three schools share the complex: Boyd Anderson High School, Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Oriole Elementary School.

Each school in the complex has set up specific staging areas for their evacuations: Oriole Elementary students have been evacuated to a field south of the school, Lauderdale Lakes Middle students are at the Westminster Academy Athletic Complex to the west of the school, and Boyd Anderson High students have been taken to the school’s football field and bleachers.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the threat was called in through Crime Stoppers.

Boyd Anderson High is located at 3050 N.W. 41st St., while Lauderdale Lakes Middle is at 3911 N.W. 30th Ave. Oriole Elementary is at 3081 NW 39th St. in Fort Lauderdale.

