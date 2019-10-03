3 schools in Lauderdale Lakes evacuated due to bomb threat

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Oriole Elementary, Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Boyd H. Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes have been evacuated following a bomb threat.

Broward County Public School officials confirmed the three adjacent schools in the area of Northwest 39th Street and 31st Avenue were evacuated on Thursday morning.

It remains unclear if the threat was made to one of the schools or all three.

