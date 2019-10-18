3 SB lanes reopen on I-95 at NW 103 St. after officer-involved crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers on Miami’s southbound Interstate 95 lanes are facing heavy delays after a multi-car crash involving an officer occurred.

City of Miami Police blocked off all lanes at Northwest 103rd Street at around 8:30 a.m., Friday.

Officials said a police officer in an unmarked patrol vehicle was side-swiped by another car.

No injuries were reported.

Pieces of a car bumper could be seen on the roadway.

Three left lanes reopened just after 9:40 a.m. and traffic remains moving in the express lanes.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to heavy delays.

