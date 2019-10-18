3 SB lanes reopen on I-95 at NW 103 St after crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers on Miami’s southbound Interstate 95 lanes are facing heavy delays after a multi-car crash occurred.

City of Miami Police blocked off all lanes at Northwest 103rd Street at around 8:30 a.m., Friday.

Three left lanes reopened just after 9:40 a.m. and traffic remains moving in the express lanes.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to heavy delays.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

