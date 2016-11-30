3 rob MetroPCS store in Miramar; victim shoots back

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - After three people robbed a MetroPCS in Miramar, Wednesday afternoon, a victim fired multiple shots at the getaway car, police said.

Police are now searching for the two men and one woman who, they said, fled with several cellphones from the store on the 6800 block of Miramar Parkway. The robbery happened at around 5 p.m.

Police do not know whether the victim’s shots wounded anyone.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

