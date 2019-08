DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A kitchen fire has damaged a Dania Beach apartment.

The fire happened at Southwest 16th Street near Sheridan Street, Tuesday night.

Crews said the fire may have started after grease in a saucepan splattered onto the stove.

The three people inside got out safely.

