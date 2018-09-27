3 rescued from sinking boat near Miami Beach, 1 dies, 1 hospitalized

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and another remains hospitalized after three people were rescued when their boat sunk near Miami Beach.

Multiple agencies, including Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the City of Miami Fire Department responded to reports of a 12-foot boat that began taking on water near 41st Street and Biscayne Bay, just before 10 p.m., Thursday.

“We understand that three men were on a 12-foot boat out here on the water, when the seas got a little rough and the boat started to sink,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll.

One of the boaters was able to make his way to the shore on his own and aided first responders in finding the other two men.

“Having that initial point of what went under allows us to begin a search, and with the amount of resources we had out here, we were able to effect this rescue and recovery efforts with them all out of the water in just a little over an hour,” Carroll said.

The second man rescued was described as barely treading water when he was found. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The third boater was located shortly before 11:30 p.m., in cardiac arrest. He was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center in extremely critical condition.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, one of the boaters died Friday morning.

“None of these men had life vests on,” Carroll noted. “Not sure what other equipment they had on the boat but those are the types of devices and type of safety precautions you can take to save lives.”

Carroll detailed to 7News the process rescue crews go through to locate boaters lost at sea.

“The most important thing that we need to know is exactly where the boat went down,” he said, “so that information was provided, and then we look at the current and the wind direction to see which way the current is going, and we started our search there. We had a large presence from law enforcement and fire rescue out here, helicopter providing air support and allowing us to find that person after about an hour of searching.”

Officials said MDFR assisted with their air rescue chopper, trying to locate the missing boater around the Julia Tuttle Causeway near Biscayne Boulevard. The westbound lanes of the causeway were closed to traffic as rescue crews searched for the boater. They have since reopened.

It’s unclear what caused the boat to sink.

