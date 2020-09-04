3 rescued from overturned vessel near Molasses Key

NEAR MOLASSES KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – Three boaters were rescued after their vessel overturned in the Florida Keys.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the scene approximately two miles away from Mile Marker 44 on the Seven Mile Bridge at around 3:22 p.m., Wednesday.

The three boaters were rescued from their 19-foot boat and brought to shore.

Officials said the boaters were from Miami and were staying in Sunshine Key.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now investigating.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.