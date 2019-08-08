3 rescued from downed plane by good Samaritans 20 miles east of Bimini

(WSVN) - Three people have been rescued from a downed airplane by a crew of good Samaritans 20 miles east of Bimini, Bahamas.

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast district responded to the scene at approximately 11:20 a.m., Thursday.

#UPDATE: A #goodSamaritan fishing vessel crew rescued 3 occupants of a downed aircraft 20 miles east of Bimini. The 3 survivors were transferred to Bahamian authorities in Cat Cay, #Bahamas. Correction: 20 miles east NOT west of Bimini — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 8, 2019

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews also responded to the scene.

According to Coast Guard officials, good Samaritans on board a fishing vessel rescued the three victims.

They were transferred to authorities in Cat Cay, Bahamas.

It is unclear if any of the victims were injured in the crash.

