3 rescued after boat slams into jetty near site of Jose Fernandez crash

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue worked to save three people after their boat rammed into a jetty near Miami Beach, Friday night.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the crash took place near South Pointe Pier Park.

Officials said the force of the impact caused the vessel to overturn, injuring the three boaters and leaving them on top of the jagged rocks.

Video recorded at the scene captured the frightening moments Miami-Dade Fire Rescue swimmers were forced to battle the dangerous current in order to reach the victims.

One person was rushed to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The other two passengers suffered minor cuts and bruises.

Crews later removed their boat.

The boat crashed near where Miami Marlins pitcher, Jose Fernandez and two others died in 2016. Toxicology reports said Fernandez had alcohol and cocaine in his system, but his family attorney said he was not operating the boat.

