3 rescued after boat sinks near Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have rescued three people after their boat sunk near Miami Beach.

Multiple agencies, including Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Fire Department have responded to reports of a boat that began taking in water near 41st Street and Biscayne Bay, just after 10 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said MDFR was assisting with their air rescue chopper trying to locate a missing boater around the Julia Tuttle Causeway near Biscayne Boulevard. The westbound lanes of the causeway were closed to traffic as rescue crews searched for the boater.

The missing boater was located shortly before 11:30 p.m. in cardiac arrest. That person was transported to an area hospital.

Another boater was transported earlier to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

It’s unclear what caused the boat to sink.

