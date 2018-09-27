3 rescued after boat sinks near Miami Beach; 1 in critical condition

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have rescued three people after their boat sunk near Miami Beach.

Multiple agencies, including Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Fire Department have responded to reports of a 12-foot boat that began taking in water near 41st Street and Biscayne Bay, just before 10 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said MDFR was assisting with their air rescue chopper trying to locate a missing boater around the Julia Tuttle Causeway near Biscayne Boulevard. The westbound lanes of the causeway were closed to traffic as rescue crews searched for the boater.

The missing boater was located shortly before 11:30 p.m. in cardiac arrest. That person was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

“We are working to try to save the life of the third one that was found by the Miami Police helicopter,” said Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll. “This is one thing that we stress the importance of life vests. None of them had their life vests on, so it made it very difficult for them trying to get to shore and also made it time consuming for us to try to find them.”

Carroll detailed to 7News the process rescue crews go through to locate boaters lost at sea.

“The most important thing that we need to know is exactly where the boat went down,” he said, “so that information was provided and then we look at the current and the wind direction to see which way the current is going and we started our search there. We had a large presence from law enforcement and fire rescue out here, helicopter providing air support and allowing us to find that person after about an hour of searching.”

Another boater was transported earlier to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

It’s unclear what caused the boat to sink.

