MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of three people after their vessel burst into flames off the coast of Miami Beach.

According to officials, the victims ran into trouble after a fire sparked in the engine room of Family Time, their 60-foot vessel, about 30 miles east of Miami Beach, Friday afternoon.

The flames and heavy smoke forced the trio to jump overboard, but before doing so, they managed to call for help using the boat’s radio.

At around 3:25 p.m., the crew from the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered arrived at the scene, pulled the victims out of the water and brought them back to shore safely.

Family Time’s owner plans to return to recover the badly damaged boat.

