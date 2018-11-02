3 people rushed to hospital after fire at Plantation nursing home

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were rushed to the hospital overnight, after a fire broke out at a nursing home in Plantation.

Plantation Fire Rescue received a call at around midnight, of a fire at the West Broward Care Center along Broward Boulevard, right off of University Drive.

According to officials, the fire started in a patients room.

Upon their arrival, crews found smoke coming from the hallways of the nursing home, prompting an evacuation.

Three people were taken to area hospitals — one burn patient was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, while the other two patients were transported to Westside Regional Medical Center with smoke inhalation.

“Two patients from the room that was involved were transported to local hospitals,” said Plantation Fire Department Battalion Chief, Joel Gordon. “One nurse who was overcome with smoke, she was also transported locally.”

The Fire Marshall is now on scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.

All other patients at the nursing home have since been allowed back in their rooms.

