3 people, 1 dog rescued from stuck elevator in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of three people and one dog who became stuck in an elevator at an apartment building in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Southwest First Avenue and Fourth Street, at around 8:30 p.m., Friday.

Due to the small space, crews requested a special technical response and waited for that team to arrive.

Once all crews had responded, they were able to safely extricate everyone inside the elevator.

