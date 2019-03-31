3 OK after personal watercraft crash in Bay Harbor Islands

Three people avoided injury after their personal watercraft hit a boat lift behind some homes in Bay Harbor Islands.

Bay Harbor islands Police responded to the scene of the crash off the 9900 block of West Broadview Drive, just before 3:45 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said the victims’ Yamaha WaveRunner hit the beams of the boat lift.

All of the people on the watercraft are expected to be OK.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the crash.

