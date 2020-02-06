3 northbound lanes blocked on Palmetto near Coral Way following rollover crash

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three northbound lanes on the Palmetto Expressway have been blocked following a rollover crash near Coral Way in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the scene at around 5 p.m., Thursday.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where a silver vehicle could be seen resting on its roof near the median of the expressway.

According to fire officials, no one was transported from the scene of the crash.

Troopers have blocked the three left lanes as they begin their investigation into the crash.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

