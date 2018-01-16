3 North Bay Village officials resign effective immediately

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three North Bay Village officials unexpectedly resigned from their positions, Tuesday, according to Mayor Connie Leon-Kreps.

Village Manager Frank Rollason, Deputy Village Manager Jenice Rosado and Executive Assistant Evelyn Herbello each quit, effective immediately, at 6 p.m. and did not give a reason why.

The news, Leon-Kreps said, came as a shock to her.

