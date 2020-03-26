3 new deaths connected to COVID-19 reported at Atria Willow Wood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three more people have died of COVID-19 at the Atria Willow Wood assisted living facility.

The Fort Lauderdale facility has already been the site of three other deaths .

In a statement, the ALF said, “Sadly, we learned today that three residents who tested positive have passed away. Our thoughts are with the families of these residents during this difficult time.”

The center also reported they have had 16 residents test positive, so far, including the six who passed.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.