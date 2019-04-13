3 naked women at rest stop lead deputies on chase in Florida

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — Authorities say three women who were applying suntan lotion publicly in the nude at a Florida rest stop led police on a 21-mile chase, drove a car at a deputy and threatened another deputy with a bat.

The Florida Highway Patrol says when a deputy approached the women at the Interstate 75 rest stop Wednesday in Dade City, they started dressing.

They said they had been staying at a relative’s home but went to the rest stop after an altercation and had nowhere else to go. The Tampa Bay Times reports the women claimed they were “air drying” after washing up. The women then fled in a car.

According to the report, the trio inlcuded 18-year-old Oasis Shakira McLeod, who was allegedly behind the wheel of the car and two 19-year-olds, Jeniyah McLeod and Cecilia Eunique Young.

The three were ultimately were caught after a trooper was able to launch a GPS tracking device on the car, which allowed troopers to keep a distance and ultimately track them down.

They’ve been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, fleeing to elude and indecent exposure.

