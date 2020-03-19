3 more patients transported from assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale after showing COVID-19 symptoms

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported three additional people away from a senior assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale after they showed symptoms related to the coronavirus.

The transports come a day after one person was taken out of the facility to be isolated and tested for COVID-19. The precautions are due to the death of a 77-year-old man at the facility on Tuesday who tested positive for the virus.

Family members identified the man as Richard Curren, and Governor Ron DeSantis said he had underlying health conditions.

7News cameras captured Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responding to the Atria Willow Wood Senior Living and Memory Care facility, located at 2855 W Commercial Blvd., once again on Thursday morning.

It remains unclear if the patients transported are residents at the facility or employees.

The center houses 220 residents, who have been isolated from each other since Tuesday.

The test results are still pending for the patient transported away from the facility on Wednesday.

Three people have recently died at the assisted living facility, but only one of them is linked to the coronavirus. DeSantis confirmed the two other patients who died tested negative for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.