3-month-old Tiger cub passes swim test at Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tiger cub at Zoo Miami passed her swim test.

Zoo Miami’s Communication Director Ron Magill shared pictures on Twitter of the 3-month-old Sumatran tiger during the exam.

Zoo Miami's Sumatran tiger cub passed her swim test today with flying colors! She did so well with her beginner's test in the exhibit pool that she then jumped right into the moat where keepers had to jump in to get her!! #nikonambassador pic.twitter.com/8SapjRAxWr — Ron Magill (@RonMagill) April 8, 2021

The cub did so well on her beginner’s test in the exhibit pool, Magill said she jumped into a moat.

Zookeepers had to jump in and get the excited cub.

