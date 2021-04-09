3-month-old Tiger cub passes swim test at Zoo Miami

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tiger cub at Zoo Miami passed her swim test.

Zoo Miami’s Communication Director Ron Magill shared pictures on Twitter of the 3-month-old Sumatran tiger during the exam.

The cub did so well on her beginner’s test in the exhibit pool, Magill said she jumped into a moat.

Zookeepers had to jump in and get the excited cub.

