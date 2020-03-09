3 missing Florida girls found safe in Alabama

SEFFNER, Fla. (WSVN) — Police have located three Florida girls who were reported missing.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 8-year-old Iyana Sailor, 4-year-old Nahlia Wade, and 1-year-old Noelle Wade, and said the children may be with their mother 25-year-old ShaunQue Sailor.
However, at about 1 p.m., investigators announced that the family had been found safe in Alabama.
