3 missing Florida girls found safe in Alabama

SEFFNER, Fla. (WSVN) — Police have located three Florida girls who were reported missing.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 8-year-old Iyana Sailor, 4-year-old Nahlia Wade, and 1-year-old Noelle Wade, and said the children may be with their mother 25-year-old ShaunQue Sailor.

However, at about 1 p.m., investigators announced that the family had been found safe in Alabama.

UPDATE: The three siblings and their mother have been found safe in Alabama. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, along with the Dothan Police Department, continues its investigation. Thank you to those who assisted in attempting to locate the family. https://t.co/fRhaIX13z6 — HCSO #teamhcso (@HCSOSheriff) March 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.