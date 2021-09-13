PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - School scares in Florida have led to several arrests.

Three students who attend Silver Trails Middle School in Pembroke Pines have been arrested.

Police said the 12-year-olds posted threatening messages against the school on social media.

Parents were told of the situation at the start of the school day, Monday.

“I try to teach him to be aware of his surroundings at school and what’s going on,” parent Kathy Cotty said. “It’s not funny to say something that serious, especially if it’s going to affect the kids at the school.”

They have been charged with a felony for making a written threat, to do bodily harm, or commit an act of terrorism.

