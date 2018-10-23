3 Miami police officers arrested on federal drug charges

MIAMI (WSVN) - Three City of Miami police officers have been arrested on federal drug charges.

The three officers were arrested Tuesday morning, and are now being questioned by the FBI.

Not much information is known about the case. However, the Miami Police chief, along with a U.S. Attorney and the FBI are set to hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Tusday.

