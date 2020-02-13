Lockdowns at 3 Miami Beach schools lifted after police clear perimeter in search for subject

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The lockdowns at three Miami Beach schools have been lifted after police broke down a perimeter that had been set up in search of a subject in the area of North Beach.

Miami Beach Police first set up the perimeter near 77th Street and Dickens Avenue at around noon, Thursday.

Police had reported that a subject bailed out of a stolen vehicle in the area.

UPDATE: The perimeter is being broken down. Detectives have developed leads that they will be pursuing. The temporary school lockdowns have been lifted. @MiamiPD @SchPoliceChief @MiamiDadePD Thank you to our partner agencies who assisted us this morning. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 13, 2020

Out of an abundance of caution, Biscayne Elementary, Lehrman Day School and later Mater Academy were placed on lockdown.

UPDATE: Mater Academy at 86 Street/Byron Avenue has also been placed on a temporary lockdown. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 13, 2020

Miami-Dade and City of Miami police assisted with the investigation.

It remains unclear if the subject was taken into custody.

