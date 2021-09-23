MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three Miami Beach Police officers are facing serious charges following a rough arrest.

The officers were seen on surveillance video carrying out the arrest of two men at the Royal Palm South Beach Hotel on July 26.

The officers were relieved of their duties, and their charges have now been upgraded to felonies.

Officers Jose Perez and Kevin Perez each face one count of felony battery.

Officer Steven Serrano faces one count of official misconduct for allegedly writing a bogus police report following the incident.

