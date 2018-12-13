3 men wanted in $2,000 perfume theft at Ulta

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspected cosmetic crooks who targeted a popular beauty store in Davie.

Surveillance video captured three men inside the Ulta store near Pembroke Road and South University Drive on Nov. 29.

Davie Police said they stole nearly $2,000 worth of perfume from the store before fleeing in a silver Nissan SUV.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

