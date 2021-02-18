3 men injured after shooting in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Three men were left injured after a shooting in Lauderhill.

According to police, the shooting took place along Northwest 67th Way just before 3 a.m., Thursday.

The victims were able to drive their vehicle to officers spotted along the 3400 block of Inverrary Drive.

Two of the victims are said to be in stable condition while the third is currently undergoing surgery for his injuries.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery gone wrong.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where evidence markers could be seen on the ground surrounding a white four-door sedan.

No arrests have been made yet.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

